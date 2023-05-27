XRUN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $333.97 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $333.97 million and $404,195.62 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

