Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.08. 1,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.38% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

