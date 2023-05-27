Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Up 1%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.44. 43,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 135,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $477.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBEU. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.