Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Shares Up 4.5%

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.73 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.23). 2,376,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.95 ($0.22).
Yolo Leisure and Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £17.57 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.75.
Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile
Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.
Recommended Stories
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.