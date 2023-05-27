Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,161,000 after buying an additional 87,390 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 243,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,210,000 after buying an additional 86,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 619.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,682,000 after buying an additional 67,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,591.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,627.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2,367.20. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

