Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 6,984 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 313.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cameco by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cameco by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,412 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,644,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Trading Down 1.4 %

Cameco Profile

Cameco stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

