Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

VRTX stock opened at $329.99 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $243.17 and a twelve month high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,867. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

