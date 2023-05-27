Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 113 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

