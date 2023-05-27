Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $141.08 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

