Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 339 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 1.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.