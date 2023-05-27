Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $43,597,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

