Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 165 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.99 and a 200-day moving average of $163.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

