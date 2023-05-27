Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 79 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,448 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.

IT opened at $343.26 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.83.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

