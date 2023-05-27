Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $166.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.21 and its 200-day moving average is $177.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

