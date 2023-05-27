Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $45.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

