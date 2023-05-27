Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to Market Perform

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,561,294 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

