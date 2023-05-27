Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $26.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $22.56 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.69%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

