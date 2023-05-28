1,168,200 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,168,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,280,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.53% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $26.08 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

