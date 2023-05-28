203,123 Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Definitive Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,125,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after buying an additional 532,809 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,780,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 162,989 shares during the period.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $9.38 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.