246,600 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 246,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,000. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

