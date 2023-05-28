24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TFSVF remained flat at $0.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. 24SevenOffice Group AB has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Company Profile
