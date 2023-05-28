24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TFSVF remained flat at $0.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. 24SevenOffice Group AB has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Get 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) alerts:

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to companies, and auditing and accounting firms in Nordic Region. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time tracking solutions, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.