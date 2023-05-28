3,542 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

DOX opened at $96.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

