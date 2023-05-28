361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
361 Degrees International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSIOF remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.
About 361 Degrees International
