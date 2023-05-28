361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIOF remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

