3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DDDX stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. 3DX Industries has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
