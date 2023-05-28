3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

3DX Industries Price Performance

DDDX stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. 3DX Industries has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

