4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

FFNTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 50,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,351. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness segments. The THC Cannabis segment focuses on the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, the manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third-party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

