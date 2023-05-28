5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
