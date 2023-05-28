5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,033,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 77,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

