5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the April 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 548.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
5N Plus Stock Performance
Shares of FPLSF opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.50 million, a PE ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.83.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
See Also
