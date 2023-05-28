7Pixels (7PXS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,937.94

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $34.39 million and approximately $8,937.94 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00007787 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.11458827 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,980.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

