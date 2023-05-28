8,705 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 1,296.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 83.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,185. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE VST opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

