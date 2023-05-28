abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the April 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 70,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,683. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $5.97.
abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
