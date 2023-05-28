abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the April 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 70,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,683. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

