Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $303.60 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.