Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,362 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.6 %

AMD traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,922,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,740,536. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 552.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average is $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

