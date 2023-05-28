aelf One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.78 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $179.42 million and $3.78 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003117 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001353 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,469,972 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

