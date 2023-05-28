Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Holdings Increased by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.25. 143,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.96. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

