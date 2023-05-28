Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Affinity Bancshares

In other Affinity Bancshares news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 38,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $556,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 761,698 shares in the company, valued at $11,044,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 38,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $556,553.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 761,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,044,621. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $102,705.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,701.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $729,984. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 62,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

About Affinity Bancshares

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 4,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.36. Affinity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

(Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.