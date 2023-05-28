Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Barclays

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average is $143.85. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

