AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 24,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.