AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 24,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

