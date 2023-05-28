Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aixtron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Aixtron Stock Performance

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

