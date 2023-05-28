Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Up 51.8% in May

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the April 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 853,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ALDX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 697,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
