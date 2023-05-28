Aleph Zero (AZERO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $233.77 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $233.77 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00004028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 213,083,838 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

