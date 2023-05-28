Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.30% of Alibaba Group worth $701,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,355,000 after buying an additional 1,527,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $80.97 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.