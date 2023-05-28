Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is Tamarack Advisers LP’s 7th Largest Position

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Alkermes makes up 3.7% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of Alkermes worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 703,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 74,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 639,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 446,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Insider Activity

Alkermes Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

