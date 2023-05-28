Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Given New $7.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Allego Stock Performance

Shares of Allego stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Allego has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Allego during the first quarter worth $45,084,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allego during the third quarter worth $7,540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allego by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 84,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allego during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allego during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

