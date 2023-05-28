Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $250,000 in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in PDD by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,833 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PDD by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDD by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

