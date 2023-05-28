Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,414 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

