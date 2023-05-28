Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,414 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Xometry Stock Performance
Shares of Xometry stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $64.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.
Xometry Profile
Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.
