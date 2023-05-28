Alliance Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.82. 820,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.36. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.