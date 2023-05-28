Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,336. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.