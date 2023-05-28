Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 285 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after buying an additional 1,350,344 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,780. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

