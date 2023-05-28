Alliance Wealth Management Group Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.95 on Friday, hitting $385.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,577. The company has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.