Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Saban Cheryl increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 762,234 shares valued at $30,801,478. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,169,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,519,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

